The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United clinched their first major trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 to win the Women’s FA Cup, while England got their international summer off to a winning start with a 53-run win against Pakistan in the first T20 at Edgbaston.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League and Lauren Price claimed the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles with victory against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from this weekend’s sporting action.