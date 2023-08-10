Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The four-part docuseries We Are Newcastle United will give Magpie fans a glimpse behind the scenes at St James’ Park. The series will also dive into Newcastle United’s history and will explore the club’s unique bond with its supporters as they follow their team.

The series joins Prime Video’s collection of exclusive sports documentaries and docuseries including: All or Nothing: Arsenal, Rooney; Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes; Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In; Take Us Home: Leeds United; When Eagles Dare; and more.

The series was produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, with Clare Cameron and three-time Bafta winner John Douglas appointed as Executive Producers.

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, said: “We are excited to be offering global football fans a front-row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history. The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch.”

Julian Bird, CEO of Lorton Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United. With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club. At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from [Wayne] Rooney to [Diego] Maradona, and our upcoming [Boris] Becker documentary. We look forward to adding this to our slate.”

Here’s everything we know about We Are Newcastle United...

When will each episode be released?

The first episode of We Are Newcastle United launches on Prime Video on 11 August, with new episodes weekly.

Episode 1: Friday 11 August

Episode 2: Friday 18 August

Episode 3: Friday 25 August

Episode 4: Friday 1 September

When was We Are Newcastle United filmed?

(PA)

In the press release, Newcastle United confirmed the series was filmed during the 2022/23 season.

“As well as offering exclusive access to the club’s decision-makers, the documentary will follow the Magpies’ ongoing 2022/23 season from close quarters, with the club reaching its first cup final in 24 years,” the release said.

We Are Newcastle United - the trailer

The trailer starts off with manager Eddie Howe trying to rally the team. Howe is heard in the clip saying: “There’s 77 days left of this season, that is going to go by like that. No opponent will give you the game, you have to go out and you have to earn it. Let’s go to work, come on.”

The trailer shows scenes of fans cheering during a fixture as a sports pundit discusses the 2021 takeover of Newcastle United FC by a Saudi-Backed Ownership Group in $415milllion Deal.

The series also zooms into the players in the team and their lives as well as the pressure the team faces.