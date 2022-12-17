Weather rips through UK sporting schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freezing temperatures have continued to wreak havoc with the weekend’s sporting fixtures with more football matches called off on Saturday morning and Britain’s racing schedule wiped out.

The Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham and Lincoln was postponed due to a frozen pitch and Fleetwood’s game against Cambridge was called off after a midday inspection.

After postponements at Doncaster and Bradford, only two of 11 League Two matches – at Leyton Orient and Barrow – were set to go ahead, with the latter’s home game against Swindon passing two Saturday inspections.

Scotland bore the brunt of the early morning postponements with the cinch Premiership game between Livingstone and Dundee United the biggest casualty.

Championship games at Hamilton and Morton, the League One games at Alloa, Peterhead and Airdrie, plus Dumbarton, East Fife and Stirling in League Two, all fell by the wayside.

Racing at Lingfield and Chelmsford was abandoned early on Saturday, leaving a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland following previous postponements including high-profile jumps meetings at Ascot and Haydock.