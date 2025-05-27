The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What is The York Hall, the breeding ground of British boxing?
There are few venues in the UK that are as iconic for boxing as the York Hall.
Small halls are the lifeblood of the British boxing scene, local venues that enable fighters to take the first steps into a professional career.
Boxers will have fond memories of their nearest small hall, often making their debuts in ballrooms or leisure centres in their towns they grew up in.
But no other small hall captures the imagination like York Hall, a 1,250-capacity venue in east London.
Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN
Once again DAZN will be showing the action live from the storied hall, with James Osborne and Liam Forrest headlining a card of boxing on Sunday, May 25.
York Hall - breeding ground for world champions
Last year, 37 boxing events were staged at the leisure centre, showcasing just why so many fighters get a chance to box at The York Hall.
It would be far easier to name the notable British fighters that have not fought at York Hall than reel off the stars who passed through Bethnal Green. Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, Joe Calzaghe, Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Carl Froch, Alan Minter, and John H. Stracey show that world champions across multiple eras have visited York Hall in the early stages of their careers.
First opened in 1929 by the Duke and Duchess of York, explaining its name, York Hall was like many other early boxing venues, in the sense that it was never designed with boxing in mind. Originally it housed baths for working-class locals to use; promoters and boxers realised you could place boards on top and construct a canvas to fight in.
Crowds were big enough to justify the expense, with baths used all over the country to stage boxing bouts. The first professional nights of boxing at York Hall sprung up in the 1940s, with the venue just another small arena.
But as other baths were replaced and neglected for more suitable venues, York Hall managed to survive. In the 1950s the main pool was completely boarded over to be used permanently for boxing, indicating how the sweet science had ingrained itself into the fabric of the venue.
Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
In 2004, it appeared that York Hall had reached the end of its lifespan, with the council feeling that the cost of upkeep far outweighed the benefits of maintaining the venue. Tower Hamlets Council planned on demolishing the venue, with the view of allowing the development of penthouses.
After campaigning from notable boxing names, including promoter Frank Warren, Greenwich Leisure stepped in, carrying out a refurbishment that saw York Hall become a leisure centre. Subsequently listed as a grade II building in 2013, York Hall remains a firm fixture in the landscape of British boxing.
Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.
An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.
A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.
For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments