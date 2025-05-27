What is The York Hall, the breeding ground of British boxing?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Small halls are the lifeblood of the British boxing scene, local venues that enable fighters to take the first steps into a professional career.

Boxers will have fond memories of their nearest small hall, often making their debuts in ballrooms or leisure centres in their towns they grew up in.

But no other small hall captures the imagination like York Hall, a 1,250-capacity venue in east London.

York Hall - breeding ground for world champions

Last year, 37 boxing events were staged at the leisure centre, showcasing just why so many fighters get a chance to box at The York Hall.

It would be far easier to name the notable British fighters that have not fought at York Hall than reel off the stars who passed through Bethnal Green. Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, Joe Calzaghe, Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Carl Froch, Alan Minter, and John H. Stracey show that world champions across multiple eras have visited York Hall in the early stages of their careers.

First opened in 1929 by the Duke and Duchess of York, explaining its name, York Hall was like many other early boxing venues, in the sense that it was never designed with boxing in mind. Originally it housed baths for working-class locals to use; promoters and boxers realised you could place boards on top and construct a canvas to fight in.

Crowds were big enough to justify the expense, with baths used all over the country to stage boxing bouts. The first professional nights of boxing at York Hall sprung up in the 1940s, with the venue just another small arena.

But as other baths were replaced and neglected for more suitable venues, York Hall managed to survive. In the 1950s the main pool was completely boarded over to be used permanently for boxing, indicating how the sweet science had ingrained itself into the fabric of the venue.

In 2004, it appeared that York Hall had reached the end of its lifespan, with the council feeling that the cost of upkeep far outweighed the benefits of maintaining the venue. Tower Hamlets Council planned on demolishing the venue, with the view of allowing the development of penthouses.

After campaigning from notable boxing names, including promoter Frank Warren, Greenwich Leisure stepped in, carrying out a refurbishment that saw York Hall become a leisure centre. Subsequently listed as a grade II building in 2013, York Hall remains a firm fixture in the landscape of British boxing.

