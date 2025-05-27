Who is Drew Limond, son of Willie Limond?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Taylor’s return to action against Ekow Essuman this weekend takes place in Glasgow, enabling Queensbury Promotions to give space on the undercard to the next generation of Scottish fighters.

Drew Limond, who is in action on Saturday night, live on DAZN , is literally the next generation of boxer in his family.

The 19-year-old is the son of Willie Limond, a respected name in the Scottish boxing scene.

Frank Warren working with second generation of Limond fighter

Willie Limond was a Scottish boxer from Glasgow, who fought professionally 48 times between 1999 and 2023, attaining a record of 42 wins, 6 defeats, with 13 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

He would earn the British, Commonwealth, and European titles at various different weights, fighting between super featherweight and super lightweight.

At 45-years-old, Limond Sr was preparing for another bout in April 2024 when he suffered a suspected seizure.

In the days prior, Limond Sr had reached out to former promoter Frank Warren to discuss his son, Drew Limond, turning professional.

Previewing the fight, Warren shared on Queensberry.co.uk: “It was a special moment for me when his dad Willie brought him down to sign with us.”

Warren had previously gone into more detail about signing Drew.

Last year, he commented: “This signing of Drew means a lot to me because I was very fond of his dad and was honoured when he came to see me asking me to promote his son. He kept in touch over the following days saying how happy he was that Drew was coming to us, then we received the shocking news of his sudden passing. “It will be special for me to guide Drew’s career and we will do everything we can to help him fulfil his enormous potential.”

Drew Limond’s career to date

Still a teenager, Limond enjoyed a decent career in the unpaid ranks. He represented Scotland, fighting around 30 times in his own words.

Nicknamed ‘White Sugar’, Limond will take part in his fourth professional fight this weekend.

His moniker was originally a joke between Limond and his brother, but has managed to survive into his transition into professional boxing.

Limond explained: “I don’t know if I’ll keep it because it was only me and my brother having a laugh. I boxed in France and the announcer knew about White Sugar. I didn’t tell him, so I might keep it, I don’t know yet.”

Drew is not the only fighter in the family continuing the Limond name in the world of boxing: older brother Jake, also a pro, is 8-0, Jake Limond fights for the BBBofC Scottish area title at super lightweight next month.

The Scot will be confident of stretching his record to 4-0 on Saturday, with his next opponent, Argentine Ezequiel Gregores, 3-22, coming into the fight on a 15-bout losing streak.

