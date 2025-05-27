Who is Moses Itauma? Fight record, stats, next bout and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma will return to the ring this weekend, taking on Mike Balogun at the OVO Hydro Arena on the Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman undercard .

This will be the Brit’s first fight in 2025 as he continues his rise through the heavyweight ranks.

Itauma has become one of the most exciting prospects in boxing and is a name to be remembered - so here is everything you need to know about Britain’s next heavyweight hope.

Who is Moses Itauma?

Moses Itauma, born in Slovakia in 2004, moved to the UK with his family when he was four and started boxing at the age of nine. His short-but-successful amateur career included winning three national titles, three European titles and one world championship.

But the heavyweight had Mike Tyson's record as the youngest ever heavyweight champion in his sights - signing with Queensberry Promotions just after his eighteenth birthday.

Nationality: British

Age: 20

Height: 6’ 2 ½“

Reach: 78 ½"

What is Moses Itauma’s record?

After the success of his amateur career, Itauma hit the ground running, winning his debut fight via knockout in 23 seconds at Wembley Arena in 2023.

He fought a further six times that year, finishing with a record of 7-0 (5 KO’s).

Itauma fought again early in 2024, knocking out Dan Garber in one round before making the choice to change his trainer from Alan Smith to Ben Davison, the former coach behind Tyson Fury.

Still just nineteen, the young prospect fought for the WBO intercontinental title, knocking out Ilja Mezencev in the second round in Saudi Arabia to mark the beginning of his partnership with Davison.

Back on home soil in July of 2024, Itauma took on his toughest test in heavyweight gatekeeper, Mariusz Wach, who has shared the ring with the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte and Martin Bakole.

He dispatched Wach in the second round to retain his WBO intercontinental title.

Another knockout victory followed five months later, this time by stopping Dempsey McKean in the first round.

Itauma ended the year with 11 wins, 0 losses and 9 knockouts. Aside from two early points decisions, none of the Brit’s opponents have survived to see the second round.

He is ranked in the top ten with three out of the big four organisations – number two with the WBO, number three with the WBA and number seven with the IBF.

Total fights: 11

Wins: 11

Losses: 0

Knockouts: 9

Rounds: 23

When is Moses Itauma’s next fight?

Itauma will enter the squared circle this weekend to fight Mike Balogun at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on the Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman undercard.

Balogun, 21-1 (16), has some noticeable names on his record. He lost by knockout in ten rounds to former cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev in Armenia. He also stopped Trey Lippe, the son of former champion Tommy Morrison, in one round in New york in 2021.

