Uncapped Wigan duo Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall named in England squad

Wigan duo Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall are the two uncapped players named in England head coach Shaun Wane’s 24-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Samoa.

Nsemba and Marshall – who helped their side clinch an historic quadruple in their Grand Final win over Hull KR on Saturday – are joined by team-mates Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson and Harry Smith.

England will face the Samoans in Wigan on October 27 for the first time since their stunning golden-point loss in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in November 2022, then again in Leeds on November 2.

Nsemba was crowned this season’s Super League young player of the year, while winger Marshall topped the try-scoring standings with 27 to his name.

Eight players remain from the matchday squad for that stunning 27-26 loss in London, including Sydney Roosters duo Dom Young and Victor Radley, who are among six Australian-based players selected by Wane.

Newly crowned Super League Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, who made an impressive international debut against Tonga last year, is the only Hull KR player in the squad.

But five Warrington players are named, including captain George Williams and team-mates Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Ben Currie and Danny Walker.

Wane said: “I’m really excited by the squad I’ve been able to pick ahead of our two-game Test series against Samoa.

“We know it’s going to be a tough Test against the Samoans and there is already a lot of history between us from the Rugby League World Cup two years ago.

“All of the players have picked based on their form over the last 12 months whether that be in the Betfred Super League or Down Under in the NRL and I’m confident heading into next week’s opener in Wigan.”