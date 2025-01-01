Wigan’s game against Huddersfield postponed due to flooding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The New Year’s Day clash between Wigan and Huddersfield has been postponed due to flooding in the area.

Despite the pitch at the Brick Community Stadium being playable, the Sky Bet League One fixture was called off less than four hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to safety concerns around the ground.

“Our New Year’s Day clash against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to severe localised flooding,” Wigan said in a statement on the club website.

“Heavy rainfall over Tuesday night has made roads treacherous in the area, although the playing surface at the Brick Community Stadium was deemed playable.

“However, safety concerns regarding the public areas surrounding the ground and the strain on local emergency services dealing with a number of major incidents, which have been affected by severe flooding, led to the league fixture being called off.

“Access to the area is severely restricted with many access routes closed due to flooding, and the emergency services are unable to provide resources to support the matchday operation.”

“The news is naturally disappointing as Shaun Maloney and his players were looking forward to the highly-anticipated New Year’s Day fixture, but the safety of both sets of supporters is of paramount importance.”

The wet weather in north-west England also forced the postponement of the Vanarama National League game between Rochdale and Altrincham due to a waterlogged pitch.

Horse racing was due to go ahead at Cheltenham and Exeter after both tracks passed morning inspections, with with high winds expected in south-west England.