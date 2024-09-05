Wigan’s Matt Peet paints pretty picture of Hull KR but plots taking top spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Wigan head coach Matt Peet believes that Friday night’s crucial Betfred Super League showdown against Hull KR marks the latest stage of an emergent rivalry between the two clubs that could define the domestic game for years to come.

Pole position in the fight for the League Leaders’ Shield – and with it a theoretically more favourable home semi-final in the post-season play-offs – is at stake when the current top two clubs clash in front of Wigan’s biggest Super League crowd of the season at the Brick Community Stadium.

Rovers, who have barely looked back since the agony of last year’s golden point Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh, hold the advantage on points difference but know a win is imperative to their title hopes, with Peet’s men facing two further home games to round off the regular campaign.

Peet, whose side’s return to form was bolstered by the return of talismanic half-back Bevan French in last week’s gutsy win at Catalans, is relishing the prospect of trying to make Rovers’ route to what would be their first Grand Final more difficult.

“I think Hull KR have been really consistent and very good to watch,” said Peet. “They’ve worked hard off on and off the field to get the success that they’re enjoying, and everybody can see they are going to be competing for honours not just this season, but for a long time to come.

“I think it’s good for the game the more clubs you can add to the competition. But for me they are not a new face, because we’ve played Hull KR in a few semi-finals and they were in the final recently. I think they’re further down the line than that.”

Finishing top of the regular season might count for little bar play-off positions – the regular season winners face the lowest-ranked last four qualifier, which is likely to mean they avoid Warrington – but Peet is adamant it remains a worthy target in itself.

He added: “At this point in time people want to win the League Leaders’ Shield. It’s a great indicator of your consistency, of the depth of your squad, the quality of your preparations.

“Winning the Grand Final is more about peaking at the right time. Quite simply the reason it (the League Leaders’ Shield) doesn’t get more emphasis is that it’s not the end of the year. But it’s still an unbelievable achievement and the team that wins it will be really proud.”

Rovers have more than kept pace with the game’s traditional pacesetters this season and head for Lancashire on the back of eight straight wins including a 42-6 success at St Helens last month that underscored their pedigree for a potential Grand Final win.

In sharp contrast to city rivals Hull FC, who face the real prospect of finishing the season rock-bottom of the table, Rovers have blossomed under head coach Willie Peters and are brimming with confidence over taking their biggest scalp of the campaign so far.

Peters, who may have former Wigan duo Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart at his disposal after both missed last week’s win over Salford, said: “It’s first against second and whoever wins this goes top – these are the games players want to play in and fans want to see.

“There’s a great buzz at the moment but we still know what our job is. The competition is too tight and competitive to worry about what happens down the track. If you do that, you lose sight of what’s in front of you.

“We are playing against a team that aren’t going to give you anything, but nothing changes in our preparation. To use boxing terminology, we’re looking to go 12 rounds and see where we are. They’re a team that will keep throwing punches and plugging away – and so will we.”