Wigan targeting ‘special place in history’ after dominant 2024 – Liam Farrell

Six Grand Final wins culminating in an historic 2024 clean sweep have not diminished the hunger of Wigan captain Liam Farrell to lead his all-conquering side to new heights when the new Betfred Super League season kicks off on Thursday night.

The home-grown 34-year-old has proved integral to Wigan’s recent revival, which has seen them rip the domestic bragging rights back from rivals St Helens and land all four major honours under head coach Matt Peet in 2024.

And ahead of of their home opener against neighbours Leigh at the Brick Community Stadium, Farrell’s motivation to extend his trophy-laden career is driven by the belief that he could be part of the best squad yet.

“It’s hard to go against the fact that we won four trophies last season and for that reason I’d probably say that this is the best side I’ve been involved with,” Farrell told the PA news agency.

“To do it all again would give this team a special place in history. We’re in a special place and while we’ve got the likes of Bevan (French) and Jai (Field), we’ve also got so many other players who probably don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

While rivals Saints and Hull KR have replenished their respective squads with big names in the close-season, Peet’s confidence in his Wigan side was borne out by his side’s relative inactivity, with only George Hirst coming in from Oldham.

But Farrell believes the challenge of keeping their rivals at bay will simply spur the double defending champions to reach new levels of dominance.

“It’s the first year where I’ve been a part of a team where we’ve not actually brought too many players in, because we’ve got the bulk of the squad who are fit and healthy and we want to see how far we can get,” Farrell added.

“I think Hull KR in particular have recruited really well and brought in some marquee signings which is good for them but it’s only going to push us to be a better team.

“Because they’ve made improvements alongside Saints and Leeds, we know we’re going to have to be great. Those teams are going to push us, and we will need to be even better than we were last year.”

Farrell, who made his Wigan debut against Wakefield in 2010, is showing no signs of easing down towards the end of his career and insists he is continuing to evolve as a player in a continually evolving squad that successfully integrated the likes of academy graduates Jack Farrimond and Zack Eckersley last year.

“I think if you ever get to the point where you think you can’t learn any more, you start going downhill, so I’m still looking to learn and improve and get better,” Farrell added.

“Last season we learned to focus on the simple things and if we continue to do that to a very high standard, it will put us in a good place for the start of the season.

“We’ve come back after the short break and to see the lads all working hard and seeing the motivation and determination of the rest of the guys, it automatically puts you in the position of wanting more success.”