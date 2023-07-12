Jump to content

Russell at Wimbledon as Bronze hits beach – Wednesday’s sporting social

Ashley Young bid farewell to Aston Villa.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 12 July 2023 18:11
George Russell enjoyed Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)
George Russell enjoyed Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

Life’s a beach for Lucy Bronze.

Ashley Young bid farewell to Aston Villa.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling got to work.

Surely the short drive across the Pennines would have been quicker?

Gordon McQueen was remembered.

A couple of clubs began auditions for a boy band….

Happy birthdays.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo was still celebrating his return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri.

Lando Norris thanked his team after their podium finish at Silverstone.

George Russell soaked up Wimbledon.

Cricket

Additions to the Pietersen household.

Boxing

Carl Frampton enjoyed a different walk.

