Russell at Wimbledon as Bronze hits beach – Wednesday’s sporting social
Ashley Young bid farewell to Aston Villa.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.
Football
Life’s a beach for Lucy Bronze.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling got to work.
Surely the short drive across the Pennines would have been quicker?
Gordon McQueen was remembered.
A couple of clubs began auditions for a boy band….
Happy birthdays.
Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo was still celebrating his return to the F1 grid with AlphaTauri.
Lando Norris thanked his team after their podium finish at Silverstone.
George Russell soaked up Wimbledon.
Cricket
Additions to the Pietersen household.
Boxing
Carl Frampton enjoyed a different walk.