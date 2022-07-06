Beckham at Wimbledon and Bottas’ long-lost brother – Wednesday’s sporting social

The Euros were almost here.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 06 July 2022 17:59
David Beckham was in the Royal Box on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.

Football

Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney sent the Lionesses their best wishes.

Rio Ferdinand was excited about Euro 2022.

Raheem Sterling discussed grassroots football with the prime minister of Jamaica.

Mo Salah and Jack Grealish looked in great shape.

BVB got their man.

Leeds raided another of Jesse Marsch’s old clubs.

Tyler Adams picked up the Yorkshire lingo quickly.

Tennis

The celebs checked into SW19.

Cricket

England sill received plaudits for their record run-chase at Edgbaston.

Pat Cummins was at one with nature.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas pondered whether UK Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder might be his long-lost brother.

Boxing

Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury seemed to be off again.

Fight Night drew closer.

MMA

Conor McGregor was in the ring.

