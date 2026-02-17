A Russian woman’s powerful Ukraine protest at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian national living in Milan staged a poignant, anonymous protest against the war in Ukraine, choosing to carry the Ukrainian team's placard during the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Anastasia Kucherova, an architect who has resided in Italy for 14 years, was one of 92 placard bearers, all cloaked in long, hooded silver puffer coats and dark glasses, ensuring their anonymity. Initially, country assignments were random, but when volunteers were later offered a choice, Ms Kucherova deliberately selected Ukraine.

Her identity remained concealed, and her Russian nationality was not disclosed to the public as she led the five Ukrainian athletes into San Siro stadium. The team was met with resounding cheers, a moment amplified by the silent defiance of their placard bearer.

She first revealed her role to her 879 Instagram followers and then in an interview with The Associated Press.

“When you walk by the side of these people you realize they have every human right to feel hatred towards any Russian,’’ she told the AP on Monday. “Still, I think it’s important to do even a small action to show them that maybe not all the people are thinking the same way."

open image in gallery Athletes from Ukraine attend the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

For Kucherova, speaking about her small act of resistance on the second anniversary of the poisoning death of dissident Alexei Navalny is a way of reminding the world that the war continues, even as life elsewhere goes on.

“Ukrainians don’t have any possibility to avoid these thoughts or to ignore the existence of war. So it is their reality. They keep loving each other, getting married or doing sports, coming to the Olympics. But all of this is happening (against) a devastating background.”

Without being told that Kucherova was Russian, the athletes immediately recognized her origins and addressed her in Russian. That was a sign for Kucherova of “some profound connection” between Russians and Ukrainians “that obviously could live on if not for the war.”

The Milan delegation was led by flag bearer Yelyzaveta Sydorko, a short track speedskater, and included figure skater Kyrylo Marsak. Both athletes have fathers who are fighting on the front lines in a war that is nearing its fourth anniversary.

“There is literally no word you can say that can undo the harm that these people have already suffered, and there is no word that can come in close to forgiveness,’’ said Kucherova.

Right before walking into the stadium, “I turned around — I didn’t know what to say to them — but I just said that the entire stadium is going to give them the standing ovation.’’ The Ukrainians appeared skeptical, she said.

When the cheers came, Kucherova said it felt like the entire stadium was “recognizing their independence, recognizing their will for freedom, their courage in making it all the way to the Olympics.”

open image in gallery Anastasia Kucherova stands near the Arco della Pace during the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrea Rosa) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

She cried, silently, behind her glasses.

Kucherova hasn't visited Russia since 2018, but understands that she is taking a risk by defying the regime.

“I have to be worried about this, and I’m supposed to be scared about this. And I cannot guarantee that me speaking out will not harm any people I know,’’ she said. “But what I think is that if I, living in a democratic country and enjoying all the freedoms, if I am scared, this means that the regime has won.”

Kucherova held the sign for another delegation, Denmark, which also received a rousing ovation for that nation's resistance of U.S. threats to take over Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory.

“Yes, this is a coincidence, but I pondered over it,” Kucherova said.