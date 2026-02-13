Johannes Klaebo wins record-equalling gold as GB’s Andrew Musgrave shines in cross-country skiing
Andrew Musgrave finished sixth in the 10km interval start, breaking his own record for best British result in Olympic cross-country skiing
Norway's Johannes Klaebo won the men's 10km freestyle cross-country ski race on Friday to earn his eighth Olympic title and equal the record for the most gold medals at the Winter Games.
Mathis Desloges of France won silver, his second of this Olympics, while Klaebo’s Norwegian compatriot Einar Hedegart won the bronze.
Team GB’s Andrew Musgrave broke his own record as he registered the best result for his nation in the event, though his efforts were only enough for sixth.
The victory was Klaebo’s third of the Milan-Cortina Games and tied the Norwegian skier with three of his countrymen - fellow cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen - on eight gold medals.
Hedegart, a biathlete who shifted his focus to cross-country skiing and was considered one of Klaebo's biggest challengers, came close to taking victory, but lost steam on a climb in the final kilometre of the race.
He ended up in third, 14 seconds behind the winner, with Desloges 4.9s adrift in the interval-style race.
Skiers faced another day of warm weather, with temperatures hitting over 6 degrees Celsius, prompting some to forgo their tops and only wear a race bib.
Course officials decided against salting the track to make the snow more compact.
