Canada face second postponement as Swiss hockey team in isolation after Norovirus outbreak
The Canadian’s first match was delayed due to an outbreak in Finland’s team and now their clash with Switzerland is in doubt
Canada’s women’s hockey team face a second match postponement due to the Norovirus despite none of their players being afflicted by the virus.
The team were due to play their first match of the Games on Thursday but their opponents, Finland, saw their squad decimated by the Norovirus and were reduced to just eight outfield players and two goalkeepers.
The decision was then made to postpone that match to February 12 with the Canadian team wishing Finland ‘a speedy recovery’.
However, Canada face a second postponement as their opponents for Saturday afternoon’s fixture, Switzerland, are all in isolation due to an outbreak in their squad.
The Swiss Olympic Committee explained that a player had tested positive for the virus after they defeat Czechia 4-3 in a shootout in their opening game and the decision was made to isolate the entire squad who all skipped the opening ceremony on Friday.
Canada’s match with Switzerland may still go ahead as the isolation of the Swiss team seems to have been a preventative measure and the player who has tested positive for Norovirus was no longer displaying symptons as of Friday morning. The Swiss team are collaborating with medical staff and experts as they deal with the situation.
When the decision to postpone Canada’s first match was made the team sent a message to their opponents saying: “On behalf of Hockey Canada and our team, we want to wish Team Finland a speedy recovery.
“Obviously, you worked four years to come to an Olympic Games, we know what it means to represent your country and to be in this incredible tournament. To fall sick and to have a group of athletes under the weather the way they are, we feel for them.”
Olympic officials added: “While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition.”
The Finnish side are recovering and say they are confident about making their scheduled match against the United States today.
Canada meanwhile face a wait to see if they can get their Games underway and whether the Swiss team will be able to field a team this afternoon.
