Will Donald Trump attend men’s ice hockey final in Milan at Winter Olympics?

US president Donald Trump is reported to be planning to attend the men’s ice hockey gold medal match at the Winter Olympics.

The USA and Canada will face off in the final on Sunday after beating Slovakia and Finland respectively in Friday’s semi-finals.

The gold medal clash between the two North American teams is likely to be a politically charged affair after a souring of relations between the two governments in recent months, with Trump previously suggesting Canada become the 51st US state.

Italian outlet Corriere Della Dea reported that local police are already planning security measures for the president should he decide to attend the match, one of the most highly anticipated events of the Games.

Trump will reportedly go straight from Air Force One to the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena, and may make an appearance at the Closing Ceremony in Verona on Sunday night, before departing Italy immediately.

The IOC has not confirmed the rumours, with spokesman Mark Adams referring the matter to the White House.

He said: “You wouldn't expect me to comment on the movements of heads of state, and I'm not going to disappoint you. If you have a question on that one, I think you probably have to pose it to the White House. But certainly at this stage, we won't comment on the movements of any head of state.”

Trump has been booed at previous sports events he has attended, including the men’s final at the US Open in New York last year, with the match delayed by half an hour to account for heightened security checks.

He was jeered at a Washington Commanders NFL game earlier this year and also booed on an appearance at last summer’s Fifa Club World Cup.

open image in gallery JD Vance stayed under the radar at Team USA's opening hockey game ( Getty Images )

US vice-president JD Vance however went largely unnoticed when he made an appearance at the first match played by the US women’s team in Milan, when they beat Czechia, although he was loudly booed when cameras showed him at the Opening Ceremony in the San Siro stadium.

The US men’s team topped their group with three wins from three, as did Canada, and are bidding for a first Olympic title since 1980.

The US, captained by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, are the favourites to clinch gold in Milan.

Canada last won Olympic gold in 2014 and also beat the US on home turf in Vancouver for the 2010 Olympic title.

The men’s ice hockey tournament has been significantly strengthened by the participation of NHL players, with an agreement reached between the league and the IOC to allow them to take part for the first time since Sochi 2014.