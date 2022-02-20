Eve Muirhead claims Beijing gold to live Olympic dream at fourth time of asking

Eve Muirhead claimed the Olympic title at the fourth time of asking after steering Great Britain to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan in Beijing.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at how Muirhead has fared across her four campaigns on Olympic ice.

Vancouver 2010

Eve Muirhead endured a disappointing Olympic debut (PA Wire) (PA Wire)

Muirhead was just 19 years old when she made her Olympic bow in Vancouver – and she was overwhelmed by the experience. Her team won just three out of nine round-robin matches and were knocked out of the competition.

Sochi 2014

Eve Muirhead’s team rebounded to take a bronze medal in Sochi (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Fresh from winning her first world crown the previous year, Muirhead led her team to Sochi with great expectations. Despite a tough semi-final loss to Canada, Muirhead bounced back to beat Switzerland and claim a bronze medal.

Pyeongchang 2018

Eve Muirhead’s team were eliminated from the group stages in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Muirhead finished third in the group stage but a semi-final defeat by Sweden left her in a second consecutive bronze medal match. This time Muirhead missed a relatively simple shot to win the match, and finished off the podium for the second time.

Beijing 2022

An emotional Eve Muirhead fulfilled her Olympic destiny in Sochi (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Muirhead’s inexperienced team rode their luck to edge through the group stage. A thrilling come-from-behind semi-final win over Sweden set up a chance to take revenge against the Japanese – and Muirhead ruthlessly seized it to become an Olympic champion at last.