Eve Muirhead claims Beijing gold to live Olympic dream at fourth time of asking

British curling captain Muirhead has finally become a Winters champion after four campaigns on the ice.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 20 February 2022 08:40
Comments
Eve Muirhead’s Olympic journey culminated in a gold medal in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eve Muirhead’s Olympic journey culminated in a gold medal in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Eve Muirhead claimed the Olympic title at the fourth time of asking after steering Great Britain to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan in Beijing.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at how Muirhead has fared across her four campaigns on Olympic ice.

Vancouver 2010

Eve Muirhead endured a disappointing Olympic debut (PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Muirhead was just 19 years old when she made her Olympic bow in Vancouver – and she was overwhelmed by the experience. Her team won just three out of nine round-robin matches and were knocked out of the competition.

Recommended

Sochi 2014

Eve Muirhead’s team rebounded to take a bronze medal in Sochi (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fresh from winning her first world crown the previous year, Muirhead led her team to Sochi with great expectations. Despite a tough semi-final loss to Canada, Muirhead bounced back to beat Switzerland and claim a bronze medal.

Pyeongchang 2018

Eve Muirhead’s team were eliminated from the group stages in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Muirhead finished third in the group stage but a semi-final defeat by Sweden left her in a second consecutive bronze medal match. This time Muirhead missed a relatively simple shot to win the match, and finished off the podium for the second time.

Beijing 2022

Recommended

An emotional Eve Muirhead fulfilled her Olympic destiny in Sochi (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Muirhead’s inexperienced team rode their luck to edge through the group stage. A thrilling come-from-behind semi-final win over Sweden set up a chance to take revenge against the Japanese – and Muirhead ruthlessly seized it to become an Olympic champion at last.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in