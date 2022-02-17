Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall
The favourite fell short but her fellow ROC athletes took the top two spots on the podium
The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.
The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.
World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but it was not enough to make up for her disappointing performance in Tuesday’s short programme.
With all the attention on 15-year-old prodigy Kamila Valieva, who in the wake of a doping scandal slipped to the ice and tumbled to fourth after topping the standings in the short programme, Trusova’s moment of despair almost went unnoticed.
“Everyone has a gold medal, everyone, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it. I hate this sport. I will never skate again. Never,” Trusova said as she briefly left the sight of Eteri Tutberidze, who coaches her, Shcherbakova and Valieva.
“It’s impossible. That’s now how it should be.”
Trusova, the world championships’ bronze medallist, elaborated in the post-event news conference, where she was also close to tears.
“I haven’t been winning major events for three years. I always try to reach a goal, I always add more quads,” the 17-year-old said.
“And when I get to that, I will win. This didn’t happen, that’s why I was upset.”
Asked why she cried, Trusova said: “Just because. I wanted to cry, so I cried. I’ve been three weeks alone without my mom, my dogs. So I cry.”
The Russian Olympic Committee team has been in the eye of a doping storm since the news broke last week that Valieva had failed a doping test at her national championships last December.
She was eventually cleared to skate on Monday in the women’s single event by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after sport’s highest court upheld the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to lift a provisional ban on her.
Valieva had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team event - for which there will be no medal ceremony until her doping case is resolved.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies