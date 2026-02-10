Teen Olympian gets a gift from her idol after Winter Games debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy’s Giada D’Antonio grew up between the slopes of Mount Vesuvius and the Mediterranean Sea, idolizing American skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.

On Tuesday, at only 16 years old, she was their peer.

D’Antonio made her Olympic debut in the same race as Shiffrin at the Milan Cortina Games.

Although it ended in disappointment when she skied out of the slalom portion of the women's team combined, D’Antonio got a keepsake from her hero when Shiffrin gave her a pair of her gloves.

Shiffrin's run also didn't go as planned, finishing 15th in the slalom portion of the race and fourth overall after teammate Breezy Johnson was fastest in the downhill.

open image in gallery The youngster started her run aggressively — and was actually faster than Shiffrin at the first time check ( AP )

D’Antonio's time on the Tofane course lasted only a few seconds.

She had almost no chance of a medal anyway after teammate Nadia Delago finished almost three seconds behind Johnson.

But the youngster started her run aggressively — and was actually faster than Shiffrin at the first time check — but moments later D’Antonio straddled a gate, with her left ski coming off.

“I started off trying to attack because I thought I could have a beautiful race on this slope,” D’Antonio was quoted as saying in Gazzetta dello Sport. “It happens in the slalom, it takes just a moment to straddle a gate.

“I’m happy that I gave it my all up to that point. In fact, at least I also tried the slope ahead of the slalom on the 18th.”

D’Antonio, who fires herself up before every race by listening to American rap, is the youngest member of the Italy team at the Milan Cortina Games and also the athlete that comes from the southernmost part of the country.

The daughter of an Italian father and a Colombian-Ecuadorian mother, D’Antonio is from the small town of San Sebastiano al Vesuvio in the Naples area, at the foot of the volcano. She is the first Neapolitan to compete at a Winter Olympics, according to the Italian Olympic Committee.

“I feel it shows that everything is possible, if you train well,” D’Antonio said. “If you have a goal you have to chase it.

“I also hope it shows the kids from the south that they are not inferior to those from the north … and I wish them the best.”