Bruce Mouat chosen to be Great Britain’s closing ceremony flagbearer
The Scot won a men’s curling team silver medal on Saturday when GB lost to Sweden in the final.
Men’s curling silver medallist Bruce Mouat has been chosen to be Great Britain’s flagbearer in the BeijingWinter Olympics closing ceremony.
Great Britain men’s team skip Mouat won silver on Saturday along with Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte, as his rink lost 5-4 to Sweden in the men’s curling final.
“It’s a complete honour, I did not expect anything like this coming into the Games,” said Mouat, ahead of the ceremony which is scheduled to start at midday UK time.
“Yesterday when I got told, with the entire emotion of the day, it just completely overwhelmed me.
“I believe it’ll be the biggest moment of my life to carry that flag. I thought the medal yesterday was going to be the highlight of the Games, but now it will be carrying that flag tonight.
“I’m in awe of the other athletes that we’ve had here. It’s been awesome to watch them compete.”
Earlier in the Games Mouat and Jennifer Dodds missed out on a mixed curling medal, having headed to Beijing as world champions.
Edinburgh-born Mouat, 27, has also competed in three men’s World Championships, five mixed doubles World Championships and two European Championships.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies