Bruce Mouat chosen to be Great Britain’s closing ceremony flagbearer

Men’s curling silver medallist Bruce Mouat has been chosen to be Great Britain’s flagbearer in the BeijingWinter Olympics closing ceremony.

Great Britain men’s team skip Mouat won silver on Saturday along with Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte, as his rink lost 5-4 to Sweden in the men’s curling final.

“It’s a complete honour, I did not expect anything like this coming into the Games,” said Mouat, ahead of the ceremony which is scheduled to start at midday UK time.

“Yesterday when I got told, with the entire emotion of the day, it just completely overwhelmed me.

“I believe it’ll be the biggest moment of my life to carry that flag. I thought the medal yesterday was going to be the highlight of the Games, but now it will be carrying that flag tonight.

“I’m in awe of the other athletes that we’ve had here. It’s been awesome to watch them compete.”

Earlier in the Games Mouat and Jennifer Dodds missed out on a mixed curling medal, having headed to Beijing as world champions.

Edinburgh-born Mouat, 27, has also competed in three men’s World Championships, five mixed doubles World Championships and two European Championships.