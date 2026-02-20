GB freeskier Gus Kenworthy misses out on podium on Olympic comeback
Kenworthy realised what had seemed an unlikely dream by returning for a fourth Olympics but did not trouble the podium in Livigno
Gus Kenworthy finished sixth in the men’s freeski half-pipe final, falling twice to end his hopes of a medal under the lights at Livigno Snow Park.
American Alex Ferreira won gold with an unbeaten score of 93.75 on his final run, while Estonia’s 19-year-old Henry Sildaru took silver with 93.00 and Canadian Brendan Mackay bronze with 91.00.
Kenworthy qualified in ninth place having come out of retirement from the sport for one more tilt at the Olympic Games.
The 34-year-old put a promising acting career on hold last year to self-fund his way into contention at Milano-Cortina, after all of GB Snowsport’s funding was allocated to athletes already within the system.
And he made it against the odds, accruing enough World Cup points to qualify for his fourth Olympics.
In the first run of Friday’s final he fell on his first jump, scoring a mere six points, but produced a brilliant second to score 84.75 and rocket into the lead, after several of his fellow competitors also fell.
That run put him in fifth position after the second run, but a messy landing on his third and final trick on his third run meant he would not improve, and he shrugged his shoulders in acceptance that it would not be enough for a medal.
Born in Essex, Kenworthy moved to Colorado at the age of two and competed for the USA in his first two Olympics, winning slopestyle silver in Sochi 2014.
He switched allegiance to Great Britain after the 2018 Olympics, representing his mother’s home country, but is still based in the US.
Kenworthy made the headlines prior to competing for his outspoken stance against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), posting a passionate message to social media urging his followers to call for the agency to be reined in, alongside an image appearing to show him urinating ‘F*** Ice’ in snow.
He received a torrent of abuse online, including death threats, for the post, and has endured a barrage of homophobic abuse in the build-up to his fourth Olympic appearance.
Kenworthy told the BBC after qualifying on Friday: “It was tough. No-one wants to read bad things about themselves, things that are threats and violent and scary and homophobic.
“I also took it with a grain of salt. I couldn't imagine writing something like that about someone, especially on a public forum, anyone who does that has something wrong with them.
“I think I'm on the right side.”
American skier Hunter Hess, who was branded a “loser” by US president Donald Trump for expressing “mixed emotions” about representing the US and has endured “the hardest two weeks” of his life since then, fell twice and finished 10th.
Hess said after qualifying that he had spoken with Kenworthy and the pair had shared their experiences of being abused online over their political principles.
He said: “We had a training camp in Laax and we just chatted about it, kind of how we got through the hardship. He gave me some pointers, which was really nice. And he just helped me have a little bit of an avenue to get out of the pain and focus on the good."
