USA and Canada men’s ice hockey schedule for Winter Olympics 2026

Both the US and Canada will be confident of landing Olympic ice hockey medals in Milano Cortina, where NHL stars have been granted permission to play

J.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre
J.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre (Getty Images)

One of the Winter Olympics’ most eagerly-anticipated events is always the men’s ice hockey.

The past three winners of the gold medal have been Finland, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and Canada, in 2014. Four years before that, in 2010, Canada took home the gold once more, after beating the US in the final in Vancouver.

The USA has 11 medals in total for competition in ice hockey but has not taken home the gold medal since 1980, over 45 years ago. Their only other gold medal came in 1960.

But 2026 will mark the first time since 2014 where NHL players have participated in Olympic ice hockey. Historically the NHL and International Olympic Committee have failed to reach an agreement on allowing NHL players to participate. In both 2018 and 2022 this was the case, affecting the USA, Canada and many other countries.

With the inclusion of the NHL once more, Canada are the favourites for the gold medal in Milan. The USA are behind Canada as the second favourites but the USA are touted as the team to beat in the women’s ice hockey.

Men’s hockey schedule for USA and Canada

Teams have been training at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena ahead of the Games
Teams have been training at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena ahead of the Games (Getty Images)

USA

February 12: Latvia vs USA

February 14: USA vs Denmark

February 15: USA vs Germany

Canada

February 12: Czech Republic vs Canada

February 13: Switzerland vs Canada

February 15: Canada vs France

If both teams make it through the preliminary games the schedule will be as follows:

February 17: Playoff round

February 18: Quarter-final

February 20: Semi-final

February 21: Bronze-medal game

February 22: Gold-medal game

All games will either be played at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena or the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

