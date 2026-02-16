Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Monday, figure skater Ilia Malinin described his Olympic debut as an "inevitable crash", hinting that he would release further details about his experience this Saturday, reportedly during a skating exhibition in Milan.

The 21-year-old American arrived at the Milano Cortina Games amid considerable anticipation, widely tipped as the heavy favorite to secure gold in the men's event.

However, that aspiration unravelled in spectacular fashion as he suffered two falls and struggled with his other jumps, ultimately finishing a shocking eighth in what has been described as one of the greatest upsets in Olympic figure skating history.

Malinin subsequently posted a video on social media, juxtaposing his happiest competitive moments set to gentle piano music with jarring cuts to a black-and-white shot of him with his head in his hands.

open image in gallery Malinin admitted the Olympic pressure got to him ( AFP via Getty Images )

He revealed he had been subjected to online abuse, stating: "On the world's biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside."

He continued: "Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure.

“It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story. Coming February 21, 2026."

For two years, the American, dubbed the "Quad God", had appeared unstoppable, boasting a two-plus-year unbeaten streak and seemingly a certainty for Olympic gold.

Despite his individual struggles in the free skate, he played a pivotal role in the US securing team gold earlier in the Games, and his dominance has attracted new fans to the sport.

Malinin was observed in the stands of the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Sunday, watching the first day of the Olympic figure skating pairs competition alongside Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo and Canadian ice dancer Piper Gilles. He is set to defend his title at next month's world championships in Prague.