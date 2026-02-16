‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin reveals reason behind his ‘inevitable crash’ after disastrous Olympic performance
Heavy favorite Ilia Malinin fell on multiple occasions as he missed out on an Olympic medal
On Monday, figure skater Ilia Malinin described his Olympic debut as an "inevitable crash", hinting that he would release further details about his experience this Saturday, reportedly during a skating exhibition in Milan.
The 21-year-old American arrived at the Milano Cortina Games amid considerable anticipation, widely tipped as the heavy favorite to secure gold in the men's event.
However, that aspiration unravelled in spectacular fashion as he suffered two falls and struggled with his other jumps, ultimately finishing a shocking eighth in what has been described as one of the greatest upsets in Olympic figure skating history.
Malinin subsequently posted a video on social media, juxtaposing his happiest competitive moments set to gentle piano music with jarring cuts to a black-and-white shot of him with his head in his hands.
He revealed he had been subjected to online abuse, stating: "On the world's biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside."
He continued: "Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure.
“It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story. Coming February 21, 2026."
For two years, the American, dubbed the "Quad God", had appeared unstoppable, boasting a two-plus-year unbeaten streak and seemingly a certainty for Olympic gold.
Despite his individual struggles in the free skate, he played a pivotal role in the US securing team gold earlier in the Games, and his dominance has attracted new fans to the sport.
Malinin was observed in the stands of the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Sunday, watching the first day of the Olympic figure skating pairs competition alongside Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo and Canadian ice dancer Piper Gilles. He is set to defend his title at next month's world championships in Prague.
