Nine golds and counting: Norway’s Johannes Klaebo and the chase for Winter Olympics history
The 29-year-old has won four gold medals at these Games and is widely expected to take another two in the men's team sprint and the 50km classic race
Johannes Klaebo led Norway to victory in the men's 4x7.5km cross-country relay at the Winter Games on Sunday to win a record ninth career Olympic gold.
The 29-year-old has won four gold medals at these Games and is widely expected to take another two in the men's team sprint on Wednesday and 50km classic race on Saturday.
Klaebo took over for the final leg with a lead of 12.2 seconds and extended it to 22.2 seconds by the time he crossed the line. France took silver and the bronze went to Italy.
Klaebo’s gold on Sunday puts him ahead of Norwegian cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen, Bjorn Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, with whom he shared a previous record.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks