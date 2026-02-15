Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Nine golds and counting: Norway’s Johannes Klaebo and the chase for Winter Olympics history

The 29-year-old has won four gold medals at these Games and is widely expected to take another two in the men's team sprint and the 50km classic race

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo celebrates as he skies to the finish line to win the cross-country men's 4 x 7,5km relay event
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo celebrates as he skies to the finish line to win the cross-country men's 4 x 7,5km relay event (AFP via Getty Images)

Johannes Klaebo led Norway to victory in the men's 4x7.5km cross-country relay at the Winter Games on Sunday to win a record ninth career Olympic gold.

The 29-year-old has won four gold medals at these Games and is widely expected to take another two in the men's team sprint on Wednesday and 50km classic race on Saturday.

Klaebo took over for the final leg with a lead of 12.2 seconds and extended it to 22.2 seconds by the time he crossed the line. France took silver and the bronze went to Italy.

Klaebo’s gold on Sunday puts him ahead of Norwegian cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen, Bjorn Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, with whom he shared a previous record.

Johannes Klaebo's Olympic medals

Gold except where indicated

MILANO CORTINA 2026

  • 10km freestyle
  • 20km skiathlon
  • Sprint classic
  • 4 x 7.5km relay

BEIJING 2022

  • Sprint free
  • Team sprint classic
  • 4 x 10km relay (silver)
  • 15km classic (bronze)

PYEONGCHANG 2018

  • Men's sprint classic
  • Men's 4 x10km relay
  • Men's team sprint free

