US speed skating star Jordan Stolz in ominous form ahead of Winter Olympics

Jordan Stolz has firmly established himself as a multi-medal contender for the upcoming Winter Olympics, following a dominant performance across the first four events of the 2025-26 ISU Speed Skating World Cup, which served as crucial qualifiers for Milano-Cortina.

The 21-year-old American excelled in the sprint distances, topping the points rankings in the men's 500 meters, 1,000m, and 1,500m, while simultaneously setting several track records.

He concluded his year with a breakthrough victory in the mass start at Hamar, claiming his inaugural World Cup gold in the discipline.

This win secured one of two quota places for the US and positions him for a potential fourth event at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Among his challengers, Dutch sprinter Jenning de Boo impressed with podium finishes in both the 500m and 1,000m, while Poland's Damian Zurek consistently placed in the top three across the same distances. Both are poised to provide stiff competition for Stolz in Milan.

open image in gallery Jordan Stolz (centre) is in strong form heading into the Winter Olympics ( AP )

In the long distances, France's Timothy Loubineaud stunned the field by smashing the men's 5,000m world record in Salt Lake City.

His performances have positioned him strongly in the 5,000m, 10,000m, and mass start, marking him as one of the season's breakout skaters.

Nineteen-year-old Metodej Jilek also proved a revelation for the Czech Republic, winning the 10,000m in Heerenveen and breaking a 16-year-old track record in the 5,000m at Hamar. He currently leads the points charts in both long distances and is also in contention for the 1,500m and mass start.

In the men's team pursuit, the US swept the season, with the Netherlands finishing second. Reigning Olympic champions Norway managed to secure their quota place only via the time ranking.

On the women's side, Femke Kok dominated the 500m and delivered strong performances in the 1,000m. Defending Olympic 500m champion Erin Jackson remained competitive, securing silver in Salt Lake City and staying in contention in the 1,000m.

open image in gallery Femke Kok from the Netherlands was in dominant form ( ANP/AFP via Getty Images )

Canada's Ivanie Blondin also enjoyed a strong season, winning a medal in the 1,500m and mass start. Alongside Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann, she helped Canada dominate the women's team pursuit, finishing the World Cup season ranked number one in points.

The reigning Olympic champions appear well-placed to defend their team pursuit title in Milan, with Japan again their closest challengers.

"To put down some solid performances ... gives us a lot of confidence in the strategy we are using and the work that we have done," Weidemann was quoted as saying on the Speed Skating Canada website after they won team pursuit gold at Hamar.

"There are four or five teams that are really strong and have the chance to be on the podium at the Olympics, and we're trying to keep the pressure on them. It's going to be a good fight that's for sure."

Inzell will host the final 2025-26 World Cup stop from 23 to 25 January, before the spotlight shifts to Milano-Cortina in February.