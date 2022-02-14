Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Winter Olympics despite positive test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old face of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has been cleared to continue competing at the Games despite testing positive for a banned substance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) claimed there were “exceptional circumstances” in her case as they overturned her provisional doping suspension and added that banning her “would cause irreparable harm”.

“On the basis of the very limited facts of this case, and after consideration of the relevant legal issues, it has been determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed on the athlete due to exceptional circumstances,” Cas wrote in a statement.

Valieva, who is deemed a “protected person under the World Anti-Doping Code” due to her age, submitted a positive sample for banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day.

The Cas’s statement also pointed out the anti-doping rules are “silent with respect to provisional suspension imposed on protected persons”.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has confirmed they have launched an investigation into Valieva’s entourage.

Valieva, who spurred the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to gold in the figure skating team event last Monday, was seen in practice shortly after the verdict was announced ahead of tomorrow’s individual event.

If Valieva is victorious as expected, the medal ceremony is likely to go ahead as planned, although it could still be revoked at a later date.

The United States Olympic Committee (USPOC) described the verdict as “another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia”.

In a statement, USPOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said: “We are disappointed by the message this decision sends.

“It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards.

“Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.

“We know this case is not yet closed and we call on everyone in the Olympic Movement to continue to fight for clean sport on behalf of athletes around the world.”