Norwegian biathlete Strula Holm Laegreid secured a bronze medal in the men’s sprint biathlon at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday, days after his tearful on-air confession about infidelity sparked controversy.

The medal follows his earlier bronze in Tuesday's 20-kilometre individual race, where he unexpectedly revealed in a live TV interview that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend and hoped to win her back.

Laegreid told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK: “There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.

“Six months ago, I met the ​love of my life – the most beautiful and kindest ​person in the world.

“Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's ‌been the worst week of my life.”

open image in gallery Laegreid tearfully confessed to cheating on his girlfriend earlier this week ( AP )

This candid admission drew criticism for potentially overshadowing teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who won gold.

Laegreid’s former partner swiftly responded to his confession, but not in the way that he hoped she would.

Writing in Norwegian newspaper VGon condition of anonymity, she said: “Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive.

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this.”

Laegreid subsequently issued a statement via the Norwegian team on Wednesday, expressing remorse for his outburst and for taking the spotlight away from his teammate following his triumph.

"I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon," he said, before declaring he would not say any more on the matter.

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet claimed gold in Friday's sprint, his second Milan Cortina Games victory after the mixed relay, with Norway’s Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen taking silver.