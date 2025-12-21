Lindsey Vonn seals back-to-back podiums as stunning comeback continues
The 41-year-old finished third in the super-G in Val d’Isere, a fourth podium finish in five World Cup races
Lindsey Vonn finished third for the second straight day of World Cup action, completing the podium in Sunday’s super-G in Val d’Isere after picking up the same result in Saturday’s downhill.
The 41-year-old is now on a hot streak of four podiums in five races, having won the first of two downhills in St Moritz last weekend before finished second the following day.
Italy’s Sofia Goggia won the Val d’Isere super-G, with New Zealand’s Alice Robinson splitting the pair of former Olympic downhill champions on the podium.
Vonn has been on the comeback trail this season ahead of the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February, and is already one of the favourites for glory after a stunning return to the World Cup circuit.
She retired from skiing but came back after five years to target next year’s Games.
She was among the fastest on Sunday, hitting a high speed of 115kph (71mph), but could not find the ideal racing line and finished 0.36 seconds down on Goggia.
This was the 142nd podium finish of Vonn’s career, while Goggia sealed her 27th World Cup win and eighth in super-G after finishing third twice in St Moritz last weekend.
24-year-old Robinson already has two wins this season, including the super-G in St Moritz.
