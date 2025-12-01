Mikaela Shiffrin maintains perfect start to Olympic season with third slalom win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikaela Shiffrin continued her stellar start to the Olympic season with a third straight slalom World Cup win of the season, dominating on home snow in Copper Mountain for a record-extending 104th victory on the circuit.

The American has won every slalom event of the season so far, beginning her season with victory in Levi, Finland and Gurgl, Austria. She is on a run of four consecutive wins after taking victory in the final race of last season too.

The two-time Olympic champion finished 1.57 seconds clear of Germany’s Lena Duerr, expertly navigating her way through moderate snowfall to extend her discipline record of World Cup slalom wins to 67.

Albanian teenager Lara Colturi continued her own strong start to the season with a third place finish, 1.85 seconds behind, moving up from fourth despite a mistake early in her second run.

This was Shiffrin’s first World Cup win in Colorado since she won two slaloms in Aspen in late 2015. The 30-year-old was born in Colorado and still lives a half-hour drive away from Copper Mountain, in Edwards, with thousands of fans cheering for their local favourite on Sunday.

“I could hear you guys from the start. Thank you,” Shiffrin told the crowd. “I felt perfect this run. This was was just lights-out amazing.”

Shiffrin finished 14th in the giant slalom on Saturday but was back to her best for Sunday’s slalom, and looks in peak form for another tilt at Olympic glory in Milan-Cortina in February.

She will continue her season with the giant slalom in Tremblant, Quebec next weekend.