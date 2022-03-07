Millie Knight admits her jam-packed Paralympic schedule finally caught up with her after another near-miss in Beijing.

The visually impaired skier finished fourth for the second time at the Games in her third consecutive alpine event in as many days.

Monday’s Super Combined competition was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was brought forward by 24 hours because of scheduled boiling Beijing conditions.

Knight admitted she surprised even herself with a brave downhill bronze on day one but says fatigue got the better of her after another tough day in Yanqing.

The four-time Paralympic medallist, 23, said: “It obviously is very intensive.

“We’ve had a lot of days of downhill and Super-G skiing, and all of a sudden in the space of half a day, we’re changing to the shortest distance and discipline.

“We’re looking forward to a day off tomorrow.

“The Super-G run was better than yesterday’s, and that was probably the best we skied slalom in a very long time. I guess we can be pleased with that – we just didn’t have enough of a buffer in the Super-G to give us a bit of time in the slalom.

“Coming fourth hurts again.”

The Super Combined event consists of two runs – one in the fast-paced Super-G and a second on the technically-challenging, winding slalom course.

Knight and Wild sat fourth after their Super-G but were almost three seconds off the pace of Menna Fitzpatrick – fifth after the first run – in the second as the defending PyeongChang slalom champion leapfrogged her into the podium places.

Fitzpatrick’s bronze marked her stunning sixth Paralympic medal to extend her superiority as ParalympicsGB’s most decorated Winter athlete, while Slovak Henrieta Farkasova claimed her stunning 11th Paralympic title at the summit of the standings.

Knight endured a rocky ride on the World Cup circuit ahead of Beijing 2022 and has previously admitted just booking her seat on the plane was an achievement in itself.

And asked if a couple of days away from the snow would enhance her perspective ahead of the giant slalom and slalom events, she said: “I hope so - but we’ve still got another two races to go.

Guide Wild, 29, added: “I’m delighted with the performance and am amazed at how Millie skied.

“We can really take confidence from this heading into the remaining races.”

