Pro-Palestinian rapper’s inclusion at Winter Olympics opening ceremony sparks row

Italian rapper Ghali's inclusion in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony has sparked a political row in Italy, due to his past accusations of genocide against Israel over its war in Gaza.

The artist, born in Milan to Tunisian parents, faces criticism from Italy's ruling right-wing League party.

Ghali caused a political spat two years ago at the Sanremo song contest by calling for a "stop to the genocide" regarding Israel's military campaign.

A League source branded Ghali a "pro-Palestinian fanatic" who hated Israel and the centre-right.

Israel has denied committing genocide in the enclave, which saw a fragile ceasefire with Palestinian Hamas militants in October after two years of war.

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said he did not expect Ghali to use the Olympic stage for political statements.

open image in gallery Mariah Carey is also set to perform at the opening ceremony ( Getty Images for BET )

"I am not embarrassed to disagree with Ghali's views and the messages he has sent, but I believe that a country must be able to absorb the impact of an artist who has expressed an opinion that we do not share, which will not be expressed on that stage," he stated.

Ghali has not commented on the row. His performance, alongside Andrea Bocelli and Mariah Carey at the 6 February event, is likely to appeal to a younger audience.

Franco-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura was targeted by online racist abuse when it emerged she would sing at the opening ceremony for the summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

This year’s opening ceremony will take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro prior to over two weeks of action which will conclude on 22 February.

Team GB announced their final squad earlier this week, with 53 athletes heading to Italy, and they are targeting a record medal haul after only claiming two medals at the last Games in China four years ago.