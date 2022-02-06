Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds edged towards a guaranteed mixed curling medal and fifteen-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva lit up the Capital Indoor Arena but the men’s downhill was cancelled due to high winds.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Sunday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Kamila Valieva lit up the women’s figure skating event (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds moved one win away from booking a guaranteed mixed curling medal match after edging their round-robin tie with China 6-5. Mouat and Dodds can seal their top four place with a win against Norway later.

Kamila Valieva made her much-anticipated Olympic debut in the figure skating team event, narrowly failing to match her own world record score in the short program, as Russia maintained their lead heading into the competition’s final day.

Strong winds above Zhangjikou forced the postponement of the traditional blue riband event of the Games, the men’s downhill, which is yet to be re-scheduled.

What’s coming up?

Andrew Musgrave was battling for a medal in the men’s skiathlon (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Mouat and Dodds were set to go into their penultimate mixed curling round-robin match secure in the knowledge that a win would secure them a semi-final berth (1205 UK). Andrew Musgrave set out on his quest for a medal at his fourth Olympics in the men’s cross-country skiathlon (0700). Sisters Makayla and Leonie Gerken-Schofield were set to complete their moguls campaigns (1000), and Rupert Staudinger had at least one more run in the men’s luge (0130).

Quote of the day

Last night I was pretty frustrated with myself but we had a really good chat and we came out today and we just made sure we enjoyed it and had fun out there. Jennifer Dodds

