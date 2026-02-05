Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 Winter Olympics is under way in Milano-Cortina and there are plenty of eye-catching sports on display.

Among them is ski jumping, one of the traditional classics which has been part of the Games since its inception nearly a century ago.

What is ski jumping?

Athletes compete to jump furthest after skiing down a sharp slope before launching off a ramp. The sport can be traced back to 1808 in Norway where military officer Olaf Rye recorded a leap of 9.5m.

The sport is categorised by different jumps depending on the size of the hill, which is measured from the foot of the ramp to the point at which the slope beneath it flattens out.

There are two types of hill in Olympic competition: the ‘normal hill’ (85–109m from takeoff to the end of the landing area) and ‘large hill’ (110–149m).

Scores are based on distance, style, run length and wind direction/strength, and are typically a combination of an athlete’s two jumps.

It became a Winter Olympic sport from the inaugural Games in 1924, and has been dominated by its home nation Norway with 12 golds and 36 medals in total.

Neighbours Finland have been the second-most successful nation historically with 10 golds and 22 total medals, with Austria also boasting a long line of successful ski jumpers.

What is the ski jump ramp made of?

These days ski jump ramps are fixed with ceramic run-ins which act as rails to safely slide the athlete from the gate to take-off. Cooling systems inside the grooves ensure a think layer of ice for the athletes to slide on, and ensure there is no loose snow in the way of their path.

What is the world record?

The men’s world record distance was achieved by Domen Prevc of Slovenia in March 2025, who successfully landed a distance of 254.5 m (835 ft).

The women’s record was set by his sister Nika Prevc, who leapt 236m (774 feet) in March 2025.