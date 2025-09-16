Italian skier Matteo Franzoso dies aged 25 after training crash in Chile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has died at the age of 25 after a pre-season training crash in Chile last weekend, the country’s winter sports federation has said.

The Italian winter sports federation (FISI) said he was placed in a medically-induced coma after colliding with fencing at the La Parva track and suffering a major head injury. He crashed through two layers of safety fencing and hit another barrier outside the course, and was immediately taken to intensive care in Santiago by helicopter.

FISI confirmed that he did not survive his injuries.

“It is a tragedy for the family and for our sport,” FISI president Flavio Roda said on Monday. “It is absolutely necessary to do everything possible to ensure that such episodes do not happen again.

“At this sad and painful time, I want to tell all athletes and coaches, in all sports, that the federation is by their side and that they will find all the support they need.

“I ask for the utmost respect for Matteo’s family, whom we will stand by for as long as necessary.”

Franzoso, who would have turned 26 on Tuesday, was a member of Italy’s World Cup team and training in Chile alongside teammates.

He made 17 World Cup appearances, debuting in 2021, with 11 coming in super-G and six in downhill skiing. His best result was 28th in the super-G at Cortina d’Ampezzo in January 2023, while he also won the Italian national title in the alpine combined discipline in the same year.

His final World Cup appearance came in Kvitfjell, Norway, in March.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extended its condolences, releasing a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matteo Franzoso, who lost his life in Santiago, Chile, following a fall during training on the La Parva slope.

“FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in mourning, including coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council, and all FISI staff.”

American skier and Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn posted a picture of Franzoso on social media, writing, “This is incredibly sad. I was skiing this exact slope three weeks ago … RIP Matteo. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”