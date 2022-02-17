Team GB advance to curling semi-finals after victory over ROC
Eve Muirhead’s rink will face defending champions Sweden in the semi-finals
Team GB have advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s curling after a dramatic conclusion to the final round of group matches.
Eve Muirhead’s rink needed to defeat the ROC in their last round robin match and then hope that results elsewhere fell in their favour.
Muirhead lead her side brilliantly to a 9-4 victory after which they could only stand and watch as the remaining matches played out.
Switzerland and Canada won in relatively comfortable fashion, meaning GB just needed defending champions Sweden to come out on top against South Korea.
The tie went down to the tenth and final end but Sweden eventually sealed an 8-4 victory, meaning they will now face Team GB in tomorrow’s semi-finals.
“We had to win, that was the first thing we went out there to do,” Muirhead said afterwards. “We fought out hearts out. Nothing was in control other than our own game and that’s what we did.”
Team GB’s men are also through to the semi-finals and will face the USA this afternoon, knowing victory would guarantee themselves at least a silver medal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies