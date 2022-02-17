Team GB advance to curling semi-finals after victory over ROC

Team GB have advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s curling after a dramatic conclusion to the final round of group matches.

Eve Muirhead’s rink needed to defeat the ROC in their last round robin match and then hope that results elsewhere fell in their favour.

Muirhead lead her side brilliantly to a 9-4 victory after which they could only stand and watch as the remaining matches played out.

Switzerland and Canada won in relatively comfortable fashion, meaning GB just needed defending champions Sweden to come out on top against South Korea.

The tie went down to the tenth and final end but Sweden eventually sealed an 8-4 victory, meaning they will now face Team GB in tomorrow’s semi-finals.

“We had to win, that was the first thing we went out there to do,” Muirhead said afterwards. “We fought out hearts out. Nothing was in control other than our own game and that’s what we did.”

Team GB’s men are also through to the semi-finals and will face the USA this afternoon, knowing victory would guarantee themselves at least a silver medal.