US skiing history-maker Jessie Diggins confirms retirement plan

Jessie Diggins, the most decorated cross-country skier in US history, has announced she will retire from the sport at the close of the current season.

The news marks the impending end of a groundbreaking career that saw her redefine America's presence in a discipline traditionally dominated by Scandinavian nations.

At 34, Diggins, alongside Kikkan Randall, secured the United States' inaugural Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing during the team sprint at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Four years later, she made history again, becoming the first American to clinch an individual Olympic sprint medal with a bronze, before adding a silver in the 30km freestyle event. Her impressive record also includes three overall World Cup titles and three distance Crystal Globes.

"I want to share with you that this will be my final year of ski racing! It's going to be hard to step away from this sport and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I'm so excited to open a new chapter in my life!" Diggins stated.

She added: "I hope I’m remembered not just for the pain cave and ability to suffer deeply for a team that I love and a sport I care about so much, but for the joy, sense of fun on snow, heart-on-sleeve racing, deep vulnerability and openness that I’ve brought to everything I do."

open image in gallery Jessie Diggins will retire at the end of the season ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Currently ranked as the world's number one cross-country skier, Diggins has amassed 79 World Cup podium finishes and 29 victories since turning professional at 19.

She remains the sole non-European athlete to have claimed the overall FIS Crystal Globe.

Beyond her athletic prowess, she is widely recognised for her distinctive pre-competition ritual of smearing glitter across her cheeks, a tradition adopted by many young skiers across the US.

Ben Ogden, a teammate, praised her influence: ​​"Jessie has been an incredible role model and teacher for me. I feel very fortunate to have been her teammate for so long. Her ability to dominate the world stage while remaining humble, thoughtful and kind is something I will always aspire to."

Diggins will commence her final season on 28 November in Ruka, Finland, and is anticipated to compete in her fourth Olympics at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games in February.

Her illustrious career will draw to a close at the Stifel Lake Placid Finals in New York this March.