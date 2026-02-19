Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The men’s ice hockey is into the knockout rounds at the 2026 Winter Olympics, after Canada and the USA both topped their groups.

The past three winners of the gold medal have been Finland, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and Canada, in 2014. Four years before that, in 2010, Canada took home the gold once more, after beating the US in the final in Vancouver.

The USA has 11 medals in total for competition in ice hockey but has not taken home the gold medal since 1980, over 45 years ago. Their only other gold medal came in 1960.

But 2026 will mark the first time since 2014 where NHL players have participated in Olympic ice hockey. Historically the NHL and International Olympic Committee have failed to reach an agreement on allowing NHL players to participate. In both 2018 and 2022 this was the case, affecting the USA, Canada and many other countries.

With the inclusion of the NHL once more, Canada are the favourites for the gold medal in Milan. The USA are behind Canada as the second favourites but the USA are touted as the team to beat in the women’s ice hockey.

Men’s Winter Olympics ice hockey schedule and results

Play-off round

February 17

Czech Republic 3-2 Denmark

Sweden 5-1 Latvia

Germany 5-1 France

Switzerland 3-0 Italy

Quarter-finals

February 18

Czech Republic 3-4 Canada

Sweden 1-2 USA

Germany 2-6 Slovakia

Switzerland 2-3 Finland

Semi-finals

February 20

USA vs Slovakia (3.10pm ET)

February 21

Canada vs Finland (10.40am ET)

Final

February 22

Canada or Finland vs USA or Slovakia (8.10am ET)

Bronze medal match

February 21

Canada or Finland vs USA or Slovakia (3.40pm ET)

USA Group C results

February 12: Latvia 1-5 USA

February 14: USA 6-3 Denmark

February 15: USA 5-1 Germany

Teams have been training at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena ahead of the Games ( Getty Images )

Canada Group A results

February 12: Czech Republic 0-5 Canada

February 13: Switzerland 1-5 Canada

February 15: Canada 10-2 France

All games will either be played at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena or the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.