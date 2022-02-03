Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat continue strong start to mixed curling with Canada win at Beijing 2022
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat started their campaign with victory over Sweden on Wednesday evening
Great Britain extended their winning start in the mixed curling competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics with a 6-4 win over Canada on Thursday.
Jennifer Dodds rested her last shot on top of two Canadian stones in the final end and Rachel Homan’s failure with an attempted take-out sealed the British win.
It was another encouraging display from Dodds and Bruce Mouat, the defending world champions, who started their campaign with victory over Sweden on Wednesday evening.
Dodds said: “I think it was a step up from last night’s game. We figured out the ice a bit better and it stayed the same speed through the whole game.
“If you said at the start of the week that we were going to be 2-0 having played two great teams in Sweden and Canada, I think anyone in the field would take that.”
Dodds and Mouat were due back in action on Thursday evening in Beijing with another tough test against Switzerland.
