Fugitive on the run for 16 years arrested after turning up at the Olympics
The man did not manage to see the opening game
A fugitive who had been on the run for 16 years was arrested when he turned up in Milan to support his national ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics.
The 44-year-old Slovak man, who was not named, was wanted by Italian authorities for a series of thefts committed in 2010, police said.
The carabinieri tracked down and arrested the man Wednesday after he checked into a campsite in the outskirts of Milan.
Police were notified via an automatic alert from the campsite reception.
The fugitive was then taken to Milan’s San Vittore prison to serve a pending sentence of 11 month and 7 days, the carabinieri said.
The man did not manage to see the opening game in which Slovakia’s hockey team beat Finland with a sound 4-1 at Milan’s Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.
