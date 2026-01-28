Winter Olympics role for ICE agents confirmed amid fierce backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy has unveiled a comprehensive security strategy for the upcoming Winter Olympics, firmly asserting that all operations will remain under its exclusive command, despite the revelation that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff will assist the American delegation.

The Games are set to be one of Italy's most intricate security undertakings, spanning two primary hubs, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, alongside additional venues across northern Italy.

Approximately 3,500 athletes will compete from 6 to 22 February, with authorities anticipating two million visitors, including 60,000 for the opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium. The US delegation will be led by US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi detailed a security operation that integrates field deployments, intelligence-led prevention, and, for the first time at a major Italian event, a 24-hour cybersecurity control room.

open image in gallery Matteo Piantedosi has revealed the security plan for the Winter Olympics ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Around 6,000 law-enforcement officers will be deployed across Olympic sites, supported by no-fly zones and restricted-access areas.

It is common for competing nations to bring their own security personnel. In line with this, the US State Department confirmed on Tuesday that several federal agencies, including ICE, would help protect visiting Americans, as they have at previous Olympics.

However, the Italian interior ministry clarified in a statement that ICE staffers would operate solely within US diplomatic offices, such as the Milan consulate, and "not on the ground".

The ministry underscored its authority, stating: "All security operations on Italian territory remain, as always, under the exclusive responsibility and direction of the Italian authorities."

These assurances have not quelled public criticism. The hard-left USB union has organised an "ICE OUT" rally in central Milan for 6 February, coinciding with the Games' opening ceremony, while opposition parties and left-wing groups plan a protest this Saturday.

ICE and Border Patrol agents have faced significant criticism in the United States for their enforcement of Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, with images of their actions reportedly shocking many in Italy, a traditionally close US ally.

Under the Olympic deployment plan, more than 3,000 regular police officers, some 2,000 Carabinieri military police, and over 800 Guardia di Finanza tax police will be assigned to venues, with Milan hosting the largest contingent.

The plan also incorporates drone surveillance, robotic inspection systems for hazardous or inaccessible areas, and a cybersecurity command centre in Milan.

This centre will monitor both Olympic networks and strategic transport infrastructure, which experienced disruption ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

Authorities will activate several "red zones" from 6 to 22 February, prohibiting access to individuals with public-order convictions in an effort to prevent clashes.