Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

How Leonardo Da Vinci will be honoured at Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

The Olympic cauldrons will pay homage to Leonardo Da Vinci

The Olympic cauldrons will pay homage to Leonardo Da Vinci
The Olympic cauldrons will pay homage to Leonardo Da Vinci (IOC)

The upcoming Milan Cortina Games will feature a historic first, with two Olympic cauldrons set to pay tribute to Leonardo da Vinci.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, two cauldrons – one in Milan and another in Cortina d’Ampezzo – will be lit and extinguished simultaneously across different locations, organisers have confirmed.

The design, now unveiled, is a striking sun-like structure drawing inspiration from Leonardo’s intricate knot patterns.

The Renaissance master spent nearly 25 years of his life in Milan, producing many of his most celebrated works during his time in the city.

The design for the cauldrons has been released
The design for the cauldrons has been released (IOC)

These innovative cauldrons are engineered to open and close, expanding their diameter from 3.1 metres to 4.5 metres, with the Olympic flame housed within a glass and metal core.

The Milan cauldron will be situated at the city’s Arco della Pace, while Cortina’s will grace Piazza Dibona.

Both will be ignited concurrently during the widespread opening ceremony on 6 February and extinguished on 22 February. They will then host the Paralympic flame from 6 to 15 March.

Additionally, a special three to five-minute show will run hourly at the Milan cauldron each evening throughout the Olympics.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in