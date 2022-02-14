Winter Olympics medal table: Who is winning Beijing 2022 so far?

Norway are the favourites to top the Beijing Winter Olympic medal table but face competition from USA, Canada, Germany and even the hosts China

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 14 February 2022 13:28
Kirsty Muir: Team GB's youngest athlete's first jump at Beijing Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics 2022 medal table is up for grabs in Beijing and Norway are the favourites to top the charts once more, having pipped Germany to top spot four years ago in Pyeongchang. Both nations won 14 gold medals in Korea, but Norway’s greater total of 39 medals overall gave them the edge over Germany, who won 31.

Norway are the kings of skiing and will again be looking to dominate on snow, with sights set on a similar medal tally once more. Germany meanwhile are the masters of sliding, embodied by their bobsleigh master Francesco Friedrich, a 13-time world champion. They will have plenty of competition at the top of the medal table, however, especially from USA, Canada and ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee).

Hosts China will also hope to be high up the table having finished only 16th in Korea with just one gold medal. This time they have invested heavily, signing up one of the world’s biathlon legends to coach their teams and coaxing American freeski star Eilieen Gu to represent them.

Beyond Germany and Norway, Europe’s main talent resides in the mountains of Sweden and the ice of Netherlands, who have turned themselves in speed skating specialists over the years. Meanwhile Team GB are hoping simply to top their efforts in Sochi and Pyeongchang from where they brought home five medals each.

Here is the Winter Olympic medal table (updated 9am GMT, Monday 14 February):

Medal table - Top 10
1 Norway95721
2 Germany85114
3 United States76215
4 Netherlands64212
5 Sweden53311
6 ROC46818
7 Austria46414
8 China4329
9 France36211

10 Switzerland

3

0

5

8

11 Italy

2

5

4

11

12 Japan24511
13 Slovenia2226
14 Canada141015
15 South Korea1315
16 Australia1214
17 Finland1124
18 Hungary1023
19 Czech Republic1012
20 New Zealand1001
20 Slovakia1001
22 Belarus0101
22 Spain0101
24 Belgium0011
24 Latvia0011
24 Poland0011
- Great Britain0000

