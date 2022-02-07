Winter Olympics medal table: Who is winning Beijing 2022 so far?

The Winter Olympics 2022 medal table is up for grabs in Beijing and Norway are the favourites to top the charts once more, having pipped Germany to top spot four years ago in Pyeongchang. Both nations won 14 gold medals in Korea, but Norway’s greater total of 39 medals overall gave them the edge over Germany, who won 31.

Norway are the kings of skiing and will again be looking to dominate on snow, with sights set on a similar medal tally once more. Germany meanwhile are the masters of sliding, embodied by their bobsleigh master Francesco Friedrich, a 13-time world champion. They will have plenty of competition at the top of the medal table, however, especially from USA, Canada and ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee).

Hosts China will also hope to be high up the table having finished only 16th in Korea with just one gold medal. This time they have invested heavily, signing up one of the world’s biathlon legends to coach their teams and coaxing American freeski star Eilieen Gu to represent them.

Beyond Germany and Norway, Europe’s main talent resides in the mountains of Sweden and the ice of Netherlands, who have turned themselves in speed skating specialists over the years. Meanwhile Team GB are hoping simply to top their efforts in Sochi and Pyeongchang from where they brought home five medals each.

Here is the Winter Olympic medal table (updated 12pm GMT, Monday 7 February):

Top 10 countries 🥇 🥈 🥉 Total 1 Sweden 3 0 0 3 2 ROC 2 2 2 6 3 Netherlands 2 1 1 4 4 Germany 2 1 0 3 5 Norway 2 0 2 4 6 Canada 1 1 2 4 6 Japan 1 1 2 4 8 China 1 1 0 2 9 Australia 1 0 1 2 9 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 9 Switzerland 1 0 1 2

Country 12 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 13 Italy 0 3 1 4 14 France 0 3 0 3 14 United States 0 3 0 3 16 Austria 0 2 2 4 17 Finland 0 0 1 1 17 Hungary 0 0 1 1 17 Poland 0 0 1 1 - Great Britain 0 0 0 0

Follow all The Independent’s live coverage from the Winter Olympics.