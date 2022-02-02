Norway predicted to top Winter Olympics medal table

Norway have been predicted to again top the medal table at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The most successful Winter Olympic nation of all-time, Norway finished level on 14 golds with Germany in Pyeongchang four years ago but secured four more silvers.

That meant the Nordic country topped the table for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002.

The final projections of Nielsen’s Gracenote forecast Norway to again leave the Olympics with the most precious metal, suggesting that the country could win 21 golds and a total haul of 44 medals.

Their formidable biathlon and cross-country skiing teams are expected to secure the bulk of these, with an eight medal rise from the 20 taken in South Korea predicted.

Gracenote suggests that Germany may again challenge Norway, along with ROC.

Russian athletes could win ten golds, according to the projection, one fewer than Germany.

Gracenote uses data from Olympics, World Championships and World Cups to feed a statistical model that forecasts the most likely gold, silver and bronze medallist in each event.

Hosts China are projected to finish 12th and have their most successful Winter Olympics.

The forecasters have cautioned that predicting the results has been made tougher by the pandemic.

Covid-related postponements, cancellations and travel bans meant that some athletes were unable to compete in the 2020-21 season, while most sports have also been affected more recently.

Several planned test events at Beijing 2022 venues were cancelled last year and unable to be rearranged.

In the all-time standings, Norway (368) lead the USA by 63 medals.

Great Britain have won 32 Winter Olympic medals.