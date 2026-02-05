Who are the Winter Olympics pundits on TNT Sports and Discovery+?
Several former Olympians are fronting the coverage for this month’s Winter Games
The 2026 Winter Olympics are here, with Milano Cortina hosting the quadrennial festival of snow and ice-based sports.
The last Winter Olympics in Beijing saw Norway top the medal table with 16 golds, ahead of Germany, USA and hosts China, while Team GB claimed just two medals – both in curling, right at the end of the Games, with Eve Muirhead skipping the women’s team to gold and Bruce Mouat skipping the men’s team to silver.
Hopes are higher for more British medals this time around, not only in the curling rink but in a number of the snow events, with UK Sport setting a target of four to eight medals and potential across a range of sports including freestyle skiing, snowboarding, and ice dance.
Every event of every sport will be streamed live on discovery+, with TNT Sports broadcasting the Olympic Games for the first time.
Several former Olympians are fronting the coverage, with Amy Williams, Great Britain’s Olympic champion in skeleton at Vancouver 2010, providing analysis for all the sliding events - skeleton, bobsleigh, and luge.
Two-time Olympian in slopestyle Aimee Fuller will provide analysis on the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events.
Sochi 2014 curling bronze medallist Vicki Chalmers, Olympic bobsleigh pilot Lamin Deen, and Alpine skiing Olympians Ed Drake and Charlie Guest will provide studio punditry, with the latter pair also appearing in commentary for the Alpine skiing events.
Beijing 2022 curling gold medallist and now Team GB chef de mission Eve Muirhead will also offer insight into the Games.
Studio coverage will be presented by Orla Chennaoui and Reshmin Chowdhury, with Radzi Chinyanganya, Lutalo Muhammad and former tennis player Laura Robson reporting live from Milano-Cortina.
