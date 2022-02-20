When snow, fake or otherwise, melts you get slush but it’s doubtful many will be feeling too sentimentally slushy about these Olympics.

For those who made debuts, delivered personal bests or cracked the podium, these weeks in frigid Beijing will warm their hearts for years to come.

Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat are curlers, not diplomats, and had no choice about the stage on which they were told to ‘hurry hard’ on.

However, for the wider watching world, and many inside the five-ringed circus, the page can’t be turned quickly enough.

Despite warm words at a colourful closing ceremony, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has long been gold medallists in saying one thing in public and another in private.

A second pandemic Games in six months, especially in ‘Covid Zero’ China where Hazmat suits outnumbered tracksuits, was far from ideal and precisely the reason why the IOC changed the winter Games frequency in 1994.

However, off-field issues loomed large and wouldn’t go away, providing a stubborn sub-plot to all the sporting excellence.

China’s systematic abuses of press freedoms, human rights and the genocide of the Uyghur population, and other mostly-Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang, will forever frame this fortnight.

The IOC insisted the Games should not be ‘political’, while allowing organisers to make the most political of statements, Uyghur cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang lighting the flame at the opening ceremony.

We’d have loved to ask her thoughts, only we weren’t allowed.

Each day they used this ‘sport and politics don’t mix’ line. Once, while sharing a stage with an organising committee spokeswoman, former member of the Chinese delegation to the UN General Assembly brazenly insisted talk of genocide, long confirmed by a panel of UN experts, was ‘all media lies’.

Games sponsors don’t pay £2.15 billion every four years to keep quiet about their investment and yet many did here and in the Olympic movement, it’s always the money that talks the loudest.

There is certainly no doubt the IOC is feeling a little happier looking at the hosts in the decade ahead - Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, a likely wintery return to North America in 2030 and Brisbane in 2032.

Games are often viewed through the lens of their leading ladies, from Cathy Freeman running with a nation on her back in Sydney to Nadia Comaneci's perfect tens in Montreal.

These Olympics will forever be remembered as ‘Valieva’s Games’, after the 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila, who didn’t even medal in the individual competition.

She was expected to be the star, with many already viewing her as the greatest skater of all-time, probably why she was dubbed ‘Miss Perfect’, arguably the most ill-conceived nickname since Golden Balls.

What she did here will never be forgotten, only for all the wrong reasons. There are still more questions than answers to this sad story, how a child came to have an illegal substance in her system should give this movement an existential crisis.

Valieva will find out in the months ahead whether her skating career is already likely over, a perhaps guilty but certainly wholly innocent party.

There were amazing sport exploits here - from Lindsey Jacobellis’s redemption to Nathan Chen’s rendition of Rocketman - and while sport should be about deeds, not words, it was two media conferences that won’t be forgotten.

First was 18-year-old Eileen Gu. She leaves China, who she competed for, for the USA, where she lives, with two golds and a silver.

Gu – fiercely intelligent and mature beyond her years – rarely makes herself available for interviews, which made her 45-minute press conference absorbing, as she switched effortlessly between languages and fixed that bright white $1m dollar smile at every inquisitor.

Even when asked about Peng Shuai, watching in the crowd, she was able to pivot back to her preferred talking points with political skill. Whatever you thought, it was hard not to admire.

IOC president Thomas Bach is not known for his anger, a master in speaking loads and saying little, he can effortlessly press the flesh with Putin and Xi while still talking convincingly about world peace.

But there was no doubting his fury about the Valieva story, accusing the Russian team, in particular Valieva’s coach Eteri Tutberidze, of lacking any compassion for their fallen child star.

You didn’t need to read too much between the lines to realise that Bach will be using his considerable weight to push for competition age limits at future Games.

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson described the Valieva story and its fall out as ‘horrific’, admitting it was a bad look for the Olympics.

It should be remembered Team GB took a 13-year-old skateboarder, bronze medallist Sky Brown, to the Tokyo Games but it is not a fair comparison to contrast her shredding tricks with her mates to the brutal regime seemingly endured by Valieva and others.

“We’d support a review of age limits across sport and we think it needs to be looked at properly,” he said. “I’m not saying the answer is to impose an age limit but it does need to be reviewed properly.

“The investigation into everyone around Valieva needs to be thorough and go as deep as it possibly can because what happened there was just completely unacceptable. The absolutely vital element is to put the right safeguarding protection around athletes.”

Closer to home, there was an admission from Team GB and UK Sport officials that this had been a disappointing Games.

It speaks volumes for how far British winter sport has come that a gold and a silver is not a reason for an open top bus parade and a bulk order of ticker tape.

However, prudence dictates and reality demands that an investment of nearly £27m is paid back in more than just feeling ‘stoked’.

It is worth noting that since PyeongChang four years ago, when Team GB won five medals, including one gold, there have been three world champions in winter sports, though none made the podium here.

In addition, there have been seven medallists at global level and nearly 20 on World Cup podiums, success should not always be judged on this fortnight alone. It’s also estimated around 60 percent of the 49-strong team in Beijing had preparations compromised by the pandemic.

There will be analysis and some tough conversations in the weeks ahead, with sports learning their future funding fate in August.

But UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday insists winter sports are very firmly part of her strategy as attention switches to Milano-Cortina in four years’ time.

“Don’t expect us to be decreasing our investment, we are strategically committed to winter sport,” she said.

“We feel disappointed but we recognise that no one will be more disappointed than the athletes. Emotions are still raw for them and support staff, so now is not the time to make knee-jerk decisions.

“There have been performances that offer us some optimism, it’s been a setback but it hasn’t altered our ambition to be a force in winter sports. We will come back and roar stronger for Milano-Cortina.”

Milano-Cortina? Sounds good. It might even snow.

