What are all the sports at the Winter Olympics?

Beijing makes history when it becomes the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics in 2022.

14 years on from the 2008 Games in China, the world’s best athletes on snow and ice travel to Beijing for the 24th international multisport winter event.

More medals will be won than ever before, with 109 events scheduled across more than two weeks of action.

For a sixth successive Games, there are no sports added, but seven more events have been added to the schedule, including four mixed events.

They are the men’s and women’s big air freestyle, women’s monobob in bobsleigh, mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and the mixed relay in short track speed skating.

A women’s Nordic combined event had been expected to be added to the programme, but an application was turned down - it remains the only Winter Olympic sport in which there is only a male competition.

Here is every sport to be held at Beijing 2022:

Alpine Skiing (11 events)

Men: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, Super-G, combined

Women: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, Super-G, combined

Mixed: Team event

Biathlon (11 events)

Men: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay

Women: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay

Mixed: Team relay

Bobsleigh (4 events)

Men: Two-man, four-man

Women: Monobob, two-woman

Cross-country skiing (12 events)

Men’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay

Women’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay

Men’s Sprint: Individual, team

Women’s Sprint: Individual, team

Curling (3 events)

Men

Women

Mixed Doubles

Figure Skating (5 events)

Men: Singles

Women: Singles

Mixed: Pairs, ice dance, team event

Freestyle skiing (13 events)

Men: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Women: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Mixed: Team aerials

Ice hockey (2 events)

Men

Women

Luge (4 events)

Men: Singles

Women: Singles

Open: Doubles

Mixed: Relay

Nordic combined (3 events)

Men: Individual (large hill/10km), individual (normal hill/10km), team (large hill/4 x 5km)

Short track speed skating (9 events)

Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m relay

Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay

Mixed: 2000m relay

Skeleton (2 events)

Men

Women

Ski jumping (5 events)

Men: Normal hill, large hill, team

Women: Normal hill

Mixed: Team

Snowboard (11 events)

Men: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.

Women: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.

Mixed: Snowboard cross team

Speed skating (14 events)

Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m, mass start, team pursuit

Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, mass start, team pursuit