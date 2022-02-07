The father of an Olympic snowboarder set social media alight with his curse-filled reaction to her gold medal win.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made history over the weekend as she secured New Zealand’s first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics in the women’s slopestyle event in Beijing.

Her father, Sean Synnott, couldn’t contain his excitement when approached by a reporter immediately after the 20-year-old’s victory.

“She was f***ing crazy,” he said through a big smile.

“I’m pretty f***king excited, to be honest.”

The footage went viral on Twitter as users questioned whether Mr Synnott may have enjoyed a few drinks on the slope sidelines.

Ms Sadowski-Synnott joined the speculation when asked by Reuters about her dad’s reaction.

“Yeah, I think really that he had a few too many drinks at that point, but you can’t really blame him, it was Waitangi Day in New Zealand (a national holiday) and his daughter just won the Olympics so!” she said with a laugh.

“The last 24 hours has been a whirlwind, super-stoked to be standing here with gold around my neck.”

The champion’s coach, Sean Thomson, credited her father’s unbridled language to a drink called “kiwi delight”.

“He’s amazing, it was just so cool to see the emotion coming out of him in that clip,” Mr Thomson told Reuters.

“We loved it and we loved all the support from back home with friends and family. It’s just really special what Zoi has done here, and to see everyone react the way they have been doing is just something else.”

Ms Sadowski-Synnott’s gold medal win comes on the heels of a bronze finish at the 2018 Winter Olympics and first-place finish at the Winter X Games in Aspen last month.