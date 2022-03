Winter Paralympics: Neil Simpson wins Great Britain’s first gold medal of Games

Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson.

The pair clocked 1:08.91 minutes to finish 0.4s clear of the rest of the field, topping the podium at their first ever Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old is also the first British male athlete to win a Winter Paralympic gold, following successes for Kelly Gallagher in 2014 and Menna Fitzpatrick in 2018.

He said the win - ParalympicsGB’s third gold at a Winter Game - had not yet sunk in.

“This is our first season doing super-G. Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone into first place, there was a bit of an anxious wait,” he said.

“I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run. We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.

“There was a sketchy moment coming into the bowl but we knew we needed to get back on it and really went for it down the bowl, so I’m really happy with that.”

His guide and brother Andrew said he had never expected to win gold when the pair began competing together.

“The race went as planned, at the race inspection we were like, this needs to be attacked from the get-go, and we went and did exactly that,” he said.