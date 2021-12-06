Silva lining for Wolves and F1 reaction – Monday’s sporting social
.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.
Football
Wolves’ lesser-spotted striker Fabio Silva was working hard.
Ahmed Elmohamady saluted a big win for Villa.
Formula One
All set up for one final showdown.
Esteban Ocon reflected on agonisingly missing out on the podium in Saudi Arabia.
Cricket
The walk that awaits England’s players ahead of the first Ashes Test.
Tennis
Davis Cup glory for the Russian Tennis Federation.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Simona Halep
